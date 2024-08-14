Back to the 90s for a day

Our midweek day has been a very warm one with a few clouds and high temperatures in the upper 80s. Humidity levels have not yet increased, so the day has still been fairly comfortable and we have a nice late summer evening ahead of us. As we move into our Thursday, the heat gets going yet again...sending our afternoon highs up to around 90 degrees or even the low 90s. That will likely be the warmest day before we fall back to the upper 80s toward the weekend.

We've been dry today thanks to high pressure but that high will soon decay, leaving us with increasing rain and storm chances for late week. Most of Thursday will be fine and dry except for a stray shower late in the day. Friday will be the higher chances for thunderstorms with a cold front. That storm action should bleed over into Saturday, too. The heat will subside on Sunday before taking back off to the mid and upper 80s into next week as we dry out.