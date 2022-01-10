Back to the deep freeze

The strong cold front which has brought us heavy (1 to 2 inches) today will also bring us some more Arctic air as we move into the new work week. Overnight, as moisture lays on the roads and temperatures drop into the teens, that will lead to freezing and potentially black ice through the state. You will want to use great caution while driving tonight and early tomorrow morning. Black ice is often very difficult to see.

Monday brings the sunshine back as a high pressure rolls in. That will keep us dry not only tomorrow but through much of the coming work week. Temperatures will remain very cold (near freezing) for Monday and Tuesday, but we will see an incline toward mid week...returning to the mid 40s by Wednesday. Our next weather-maker will arrive toward late week and the weekend, and at this point it could be rain and snow showers mixing most likely into Saturday. Again, be very careful on the roads tonight, but enjoy the calmer stretch of weather coming up.