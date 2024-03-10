Back to the sun!

The second half of our weekend has been much nicer and dry, though temperatures have been chilly all day and the wind didn't help anything. Gusts have gotten up to 32 mph today, making it feel like the upper 30s and low 40s all day. The sun has been so nice though and we get much more of that coming in the next few days. Monday will start very cold with lows in the 20s, but we will be uneventful through Wednesday as we stay dry and even see temperatures warming into the mid 60s by Tuesday. We continue the nice warming trend until Thursday when we top out in the mid 70s. Our next chance for rain won't arrive until late Thursday into Friday. That will set us up for a cooler weekend.