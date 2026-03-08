Back to the warmth

Our weekend is wrapping up on a lovely note with full sunshine which will lead to quiet and clear conditions tonight. It will be a cool start to our new work week, but temperatures won't take long to warm back up to the low 70s in the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be warm, but will bring more clouds and showers. A large area of strong thunderstorms will roll through the Midwest on Tuesday and eventually land on our doorstep on Wednesday. It is too early to determine what the main threats will be, but I imagine it will be an active day with multiple types of severe weather on the table. Beyond the storms midweek, we will cool down significantly for Thursday as the 40s are on tap for highs. Late week, we get right back to the 50s and 60s. The ups and downs of March continue.