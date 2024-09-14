Back to warm and dry

The remainder of our weekend will be back to very warm and dry after a mostly dry Saturday. Tonight, lows will fall to the low 60s under a clear sky then we prepare for the upper 80s on Sunday. The sun will also be very bright. The upcoming work week will be a mostly dry one. There are only small chances for stray showers on Tuesday and Wednesday and any rain we do get will be minimal. A very summer stretch will push us all the way to actual fall which begins next Sunday, the 22nd. The high temperature trend will continue in the mid 80s most every day.