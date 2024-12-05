Barely to freezing on Friday

After a bitter cold day with sun, we head toward the teens for low temperatures tonight before moving back to near freezing on Friday. Friday will hold sunshine like today as we warm up the slightest bit, but the weekend is looking better. Kentucky will keep under a high pressure which will help us see the sun and get temperatures back up closer to normal. Saturday is looking good and dry for the Lexington Christmas parade. Sunday looks even better as we head for the low/mid 50s, but introduce a small chance for rain. Higher rain chances will sit over us for the start of the new work week.