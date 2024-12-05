Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Barely to freezing on Friday

Temperatures will warm more into the weekend
462642934_1277715626604527_6891092779134563247_n.jpg
wlex
462642934_1277715626604527_6891092779134563247_n.jpg
462640128_327758133764434_130562218418360954_n.jpg
Posted

After a bitter cold day with sun, we head toward the teens for low temperatures tonight before moving back to near freezing on Friday. Friday will hold sunshine like today as we warm up the slightest bit, but the weekend is looking better. Kentucky will keep under a high pressure which will help us see the sun and get temperatures back up closer to normal. Saturday is looking good and dry for the Lexington Christmas parade. Sunday looks even better as we head for the low/mid 50s, but introduce a small chance for rain. Higher rain chances will sit over us for the start of the new work week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18