Beautiful but chilly weekend

The rain totals from last night/this morning only came in between a tenth to 3 tenths of an inch. That did not take our drought down very far, if any at all and now we roll into another dry stretch including the weekend. With clear skies tonight, temperatures will fall down toward or just above freezing. Saturday will start chilly, but full sun will help us to warm into the mid 50s for the afternoon including game time. You'll still want a jacket or coat for it. Sunday looks a smidge warmer, but we will also add in a few extra clouds. Both weekend days remain dry in fact a good chunk of next week will be dry too. We do need the rain, but don't have a decent chance until late week. Temperatures will hang out around normal for two days or so then we will take off to the mid 60s. Warmer than normal temperatures look to be sticking around for mid November, as well.