Dry, warm end to summer season

It's another warm evening out there as we head toward the final couple of days of the summer season. Temperatures will be mild overnight with some cloud-clearing leading us to a very nice, sunny day for Friday. Warm weather will continue into the week's end, but we'll drop off a bit into the weekend.

Dry weather will also persist into the weekend and for part of next week, too. The rain chances for next week were up around 40-50%, but the overall pattern is looking a bit drier. Tuesday through Thursday will be the best chances to pick up a few showers, but it is not looking like drought-busting rains. Speaking of drought, we are back into it with about half of the state in the Abnormally Dry category. If we continue on the same trend, we could easily roll into the moderate drought in the next week or two.

Typically, September is the second driest month of the year, and this year has proven that. Those along the east coast may have a better chance at picking up some good amounts of rain from our next tropical system on the docket. The Ohio Valley just will not see that much rain in the next 7 days.