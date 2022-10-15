Beautiful Fall Saturday Ahead

Happy Saturday! A beautiful day ahead with highs in the low 60s and upper 70s this afternoon. Our Saturday morning is starting off on the breezy side but winds will calm down heading into the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine today as well with a clear evening ahead in time for the UK game at 7:30! Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s tonight.

Heading into Sunday, a few rain chances are on the way in the evening along with slightly cooler afternoon highs in the 60s. But, get ready for much cooler temperatures heading into the middle of next week!

Have a great weekend!

