Beautiful fall weekend ahead

Our work week and summer season are both wrapping up with nice weather. Expect quiet conditions overnight and into the weekend, too. Temperatures will turn off some cooler tonight then head back to upper 70s/low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Whether you are heading to London to the Chicken Festival, or Nashville to the game, you will encounter great weather, but it won't feel much like Autumn (which begins at 2:50 AM). We will keep dry for the whole weekend, except for maybe far far eastern KY.

Tropical Storm Ophelia will make landfall on the North Carolina coast tomorrow morning then move north. It will send clouds and showers up and into West Virginia, but the rain likely will not make it past the Appalachian mountains. We could see some clouds, though, from the storm. Eventually it will move north and fizzle and we will see more sun return for Sunday. The dry stretch will, hopefully, come to an end Tuesday and mid week as we have the chance to pick up some rain. Temperatures will rest in the mid to upper 70s much of next week.