Happy Tuesday! After a breezy and sunny afternoon, we have another beautiful day ahead for the first full day of Spring on Wednesday. Overnight lows will dip down to the upper 30s, highs reaching the upper 50s/low 60s into tomorrow afternoon. A dry cold front passes through on Wednesday, cooling us to the 20s on Thursday morning and the upper 40s by the afternoon. Scattered shower chances will move in Friday.

Have a great evening!