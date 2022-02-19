Beautiful, warmer Sunday

The sunshine has been absolutely beautiful today, but the feel out there, not so much. It has been a chilly day and when you add the winds, it's downright cold again, but better than yesterday. Highs have gotten to the mid 30s for Lexington but low 40s in southern KY. Everyone is dry, but the ground is still quite soggy. Wind gusts have still been up to 30 mph at times making the day feel more wintry than anything.

You can plan on enjoying your Sunday though because we have round two of sunshine coming up with warming temperatures thanks to a southwest wind. It will still be breezy, but we have a good chance to see the ground dry out some before next week's rain. It is looking more and more likely that the work week ahead will be another wet and active one.

President's Day will be dry, but heavy rain will once again move in Monday night into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out Tuesday either. By the end of the week, rain totals could reach the three to five inch range which could create some flooding issues especially for rivers and streams. Flash flooding may also be a concern. It is something we will be watching closely as the days move on.