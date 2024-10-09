Beautiful weather continues in the Bluegrass

Our midweek day has been another fantastic one where not much is going on here in the Ohio Valley. Meanwhile, Florida is bracing for impact from Hurricane Milton expected to make landfall tonight just after dark. The strong storm is expected to make landfall as a category 3 hurricane with massive amounts of rain, wind and storm surge. As we travel on through our work week here in Kentucky, we just have a great deal of sunshine, dry weather and temperatures in the low 70s.

By the weekend, we will see a slight bump in temps...pushing to the upper 70s and we're still dry. It is not until early next week, that we have a small shot at picking up a shower or two. Both Monday and Tuesday hold a 20% chance of rain at this point. That tiny amount of rain is from a system that will really cool us off and make it feel like fall next week where high temperatures will tumble to the upper 50s!