Beginning to feel winter's chill

This final weekend of the fall season will be a cold one, but it will prepare us for what is coming up next week. First, tonight lows will fall to the mid 20s and feel even colder. Saturday and Sunday both will be dry days aside from a stray snow flurry. There is still moisture surging over the Great Lakes and just north of the Ohio River so a few snow flurries can't be ruled out in northern KY tonight and Saturday. Sunday will be fully dry with more sun, but colder with highs only in the low to mid 30s.

All eyes are on the forecast as next week is a doozy leading up to Christmas. Confidence is high that a huge dump of Arctic air is coming. High temperatures may not make it to 20 degrees late next week and into the weekend! Normal for this time of year is low 40s, but we might be running 20-30 degrees colder than that!

A bit of moisture will also accompany the cold, however, confidence is pretty low with the timing of the rain/snow. Therefore, there is still much uncertainty about what exactly we will see next week, but it will be interesting. Prepare for very cold weather and possible travel impacts right around Christmas along with bitter wind chills temperatures.