Below average temperatures soon

Our weekend is wrapping up on a decent note, though there are still a few showers around. The rain/storm action has been very hit and miss today and Monday will be back to dry. Plenty of sun will help us warm to the low to mid 80s tomorrow and that will be the warmest day of the week. Tuesday will bring in rain with a cold front and that will do two good things. One, bring us some more needed rain, and two, give us some more cooler weather. Temperatures will be sitting in the mid 70s for much of the week with overnight lows down as low as 50 degrees. That will feel much more fall-like, though we still technically have about 12 days left of summer.