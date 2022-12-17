Below Average Temperatures this Weekend

Happy Saturday! It will be a chilly weekend ahead with temperatures near 10 degrees below average. We will stay in the 30s today and Sunday, but most areas will stay dry, though, few snow flurries are possible throughout the afternoon/evening today. But, we are watching for a major chill as we get closer to Christmas. High temperatures may not even make it to 20 degrees next week and into the weekend. Some moisture will stick around at the end of the week, meaning we could see a bit of snow/rain by the end of the week. There is some uncertainty with what exactly what will happen next week, but just be prepared for the cold!

Have a great weekend!