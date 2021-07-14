Better Chance to Stay Dry Today

Our unsettled and active weather pattern takes a small break today as we begin to see fewer showers and thunderstorms. The same old low pressure that has kept us wet will begin to shift a bit further northeast today and that will send the rain and storms northeast as well. We aren't completely in the clear today, in fact, we still have a small chance to pick up a stray shower or even a thunderstorm, but the action won't be nearly as scattered or numerous as the past several days. Some sun will also make an appearance in between scattered cumulus clouds most of the day.

As rain chances decrease, the heat will increase a bit. Look for highs in the mid 80s today and continuing to climb a bit late week. We can thank a weak ridge of high pressure for today and tomorrow being mostly dry and calm, but another low pressure will set us up for a more active weekend headed our way. The high temperature trend will move toward normal tomorrow (mid/upper 80s) then decrease to around 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday with higher rain/storm chances.