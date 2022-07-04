Better rain/storm chances soon

Our 4th of July has been a steamy one with a lot of sun and temperatures running well into the 90s. Heat index values have been pushing up into the triple digits already and we have more heat to come this week. Fireworks time this evening should be dry, but very warm and very muggy. The thermometers will rise as a warm front moves north of us on Tuesday. High temperatures are expected in the mid 90s Tuesday and maybe Wednesday as well. Heat index values will be in the low 100s so you need to stay aware of the intense heat and humidity if you have to work outdoors for long periods of time. Do take plenty of breaks in the AC and stay hydrated.

Not only do we have this next heat wave expected, but showers and thunderstorms are anticipated daily Tuesday through Saturday of this week. Some of the thunderstorms may even become strong with high winds and torrential rain as the main threats. A slight risk for severe storms will sit over the northern half of our viewing area Tuesday and Wednesday, too. Hopefully, we receive some good soaking rains from the storms.