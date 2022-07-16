Better shot at rain this weekend

As we move into weekend mode, we have to switch gears with the weather too. The past few days have been lovely with sun and dry, but today brings a shot at spotty rain showers while Sunday will be the better chance for soaking rain and storms. Showers will be very few and far between and light today but cloud cover will be increased as temperatures continue into the upper 80s/90 degrees. Thunder chances remain very low today.

Heading into the second half of the weekend, we see a low pressure arrive sending a few waves of soaking rains and thunderstorms with a few strong wind gusts through the day Sunday. A marginal risk for severe storms will exist over far eastern and far western KY tomorrow. Rain totals look to remain higher (1" or over) in western KY, while our area hopefully will receive half an inch or so through late Monday. After Monday, we will dry back out and see much more sun as the heat cranks back up to the mid and even upper 90s!