Getting Back to Spring This Week

The weekend hasn't been great, but once we saw the clouds and fog break today, and the sun peek out, that certainly helped matters. The forecast is looking terrific as we enter a new work week. Enjoy what is left of this weekend with dry, calm weather. The chance for patchy fog returns tonight as skies remain clear and temperatures cool some. That could mean a foggy start to Monday, but sunshine will take over full force after mid morning. The sunshine stays at least through Tuesday and talk about a warm-up...we'll see highs reach the mid 70s Monday and then near 80 degrees by Tuesday! That will put us a whopping almost 40 degree difference in just 6 days!

This warmer trend looks to hang around at least through Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday will bring us better chances of rain and even a few thunderstorms as now the atmosphere will ramp up with activity from the heat. Most of the rain will clear out in time for Derby Day, but Friday (Oaks) has a chance to see a few rain showers. Temperatures, from the rain, will cool down to the 60s for 2 days then before you know it, we're back into the 70s for the weekend.