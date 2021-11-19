Watch
Better Weather Saturday than Sunday

Mild weekend with rain soon
Posted at 4:20 PM, Nov 19, 2021
Part of this week has held some wonderful weather where temperatures soared into the 60s and 70s for a couple of days, then the bottom fell out when the cold front rolled through with rain on Thursday. We have been dry all day today, and part of the weekend will stay that way, but we already have our eye on another system that is set to bring us more rain soon. For Saturday, things will be pretty calm and decent as temperatures will jump up into the low 50s for the Commonwealth. It helps that game time kickoff is at noon so temperatures will be around 50 degrees and even warm a few toward halftime and late game and we will stay fully dry.

Our next cold front begins to show itself overnight into early Sunday as we could have our first rain showers, but most of the action will be pushing through the state throughout Sunday. High temperatures might make it to 50 degrees Sunday, but even colder air will arrive by Monday. We will keep things dry for the first half of our holiday weekend, but it looks like a chance for a few showers in time for Thanksgiving and the days following.

