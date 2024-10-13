Big fall chill comes tonight

What a lovely weekend we've seen with temperatures in the low 80s and windy today, but all of that is about to change as a cold front moves through this evening. Tonight, temperatures will fall sharply to the mid 40s. That is a chilly start to the work week and it doesn't get much better for a few days. The high temperature trend will run in the mid to upper 50s through Wednesday. Low temperatures will fall to the 30s giving us a few chances to see frost. Eventually we warm back through the 60s and into the low 70s next weekend. Rain chances still look to remain very low. Tuesday is the highest chance with 30%. The rest of the week will be sunny and dry.