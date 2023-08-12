Big heat and humidity for Sunday

We still have a small storm chance in the near future tonight just before or around midnight. These storms should not be severe, but we will keep watch. For Sunday, we have a smaller chance for showers or thunder, but the main issue will be the heat and humidity. High temperatures, with the help of the sun, will press into the upper 80s and probably feel more like the low to mid 90s! Stay hydrated and keep an eye out for a stray shower. Monday, we will see the chance for strong storms return. Beyond that, the cold front will send us a nice preview of fall for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures only up to the mid and upper 70s! That cool doesn't last long as we will soar back to the low 90s by the end of next weekend.