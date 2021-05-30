Big Improvements for Memorial Day

As we look forward to the holiday tomorrow, we have some better weather on the return. Today, half of the state has been nice but the other half (ours) has been gray and cool again. We began with some hope and sun this morning in Lexington, but it didn't take but a couple of hours for the clouds to move in again. They have been stubborn today, but tomorrow (Memorial Day) will be much nicer.

Temperatures will dip to the 40s again overnight so it will be a cool start to the day with possible patchy fog, but we begin to warm up quickly as the sun takes over thanks to a high pressure. High temperatures will reside in the mid 70s in the afternoon and that will set us up for more warmth to spread out through our work week. The record high for May 31st is 95°, but we won't even come close to that.

Our next chance for rain won't be until Tuesday night or Wednesday as a couple of low pressures will sit nearby. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms chances will peak on Thursday then decline again toward next weekend. We will certainly have some dry times each day though as temperatures push closer to or slightly above normal (now 80°) by late week. Whatever your plans are for Monday be safe and let us always remember the reason it's called Memorial Day.