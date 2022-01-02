What an active end to 2021 and start to 2022! We have seen everything overnight and today from flooding, to high winds, to even reports of a couple of tornadoes yet again. Hopefully the rest of the month will calm down some. Light to moderate rain showers will likely continue throughout our evening and eventually taper off tonight. Temperatures got very warm for some today, London and Jackson even set a new high record in the mid 70s!

A big swing in seasons comes tomorrow, though, as the cold front will do its job and send our temperatures packing down to the 30s by Sunday afternoon. As a little moisture may be leftover, what falls could be snow showers especially in our southern counties. Some models are suggesting half an inch of accumulated snow around the Lakes region, but with today's temperatures being so warm, it will be tough for all of that to stick. We'll call it fractions of an inch of accumulated snow possible especially on the grass. Lexington will likely miss out on this one. Heading into the new work week, temperatures will stay very cold...mid 30s on Monday but we will see the sun return. Much of the week will be quiet as we warm into the upper 40s by midweek before another strong cold blast late week.