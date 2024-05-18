Big-time warm weather

Other than a few quick showers here and there today, our Saturday has been a nice one and Sunday is looking even better, but hotter. Temperatures will be rolling up into the mid 80s for a few days coming up. It looks as though we will keep in the 80s until next weekend. In the meantime, we have a nice dry stretch to enjoy tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to return mid and late week with nearly equal rain chances each day through Friday. Hopefully, we catch a break from the rain for Memorial Day weekend.