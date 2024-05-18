Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Big-time warm weather

Mid 80s inbound
440914580_1432459794051322_3041695422202339961_n.jpg
wlex
440914580_1432459794051322_3041695422202339961_n.jpg
Posted at 7:43 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 19:44:36-04

Other than a few quick showers here and there today, our Saturday has been a nice one and Sunday is looking even better, but hotter. Temperatures will be rolling up into the mid 80s for a few days coming up. It looks as though we will keep in the 80s until next weekend. In the meantime, we have a nice dry stretch to enjoy tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to return mid and late week with nearly equal rain chances each day through Friday. Hopefully, we catch a break from the rain for Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18