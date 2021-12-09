Big Warm-Up Before Storms

Our calm and quiet Thursday was needed before we start to see some more weather action coming back soon. For tonight, we'll stay on the milder side as lows dip to the mid and upper 40s so it will be a mild start to Friday and we'll continue to climb from there. Temperatures will steadily climb throughout the day with plenty of clouds and scattered showers around. Most of the rain will remain lighter, but there could be a stray shower that is heavier.

These rain showers will be well ahead of the potent cold front that is coming Friday night/Saturday. By the time we finish Friday and roll into the night, temperatures will be reaching their warmest...the mid 60s! Record highs are the low 70s for December 10th so we probably won't break that. As the cold front approaches Friday night, we are watching the potential for some strong to severe storms with the main threats being damaging wind, isolated tornadoes and torrential rain lasting into Saturday morning.

Once the front is through, we will dry out pretty quickly in the afternoon as temperatures take a tumble. Temperatures Saturday will start in the mid 60s then fall through the day bottoming out around 30 degrees Saturday night. Sunday will be cooler, but much nicer with sunshine. The dry, sunny trend will continue much of next week as temperatures inch back up into the 50s and 60s yet again!