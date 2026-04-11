Big warm-up coming again

As we are finishing up our Saturday and head toward the second half of the weekend, things are about to heat back up. Tomorrow, temperatures will begin in the low 50s before warming sharply to the mid 80s through the afternoon. The warmth also comes with a mostly sunny sky. The record high for Sunday is 85 so we could get close to that. In fact, for the next few days we could near the records as well above normal temperatures will continue. Rain chances remain next to nothing for the finish to the weekend, but rain and storm chances return on Monday. Most of next week looks a little unsettled at least with chances for rain, but there is no big/main system for several days.