Big weather changes for Friday

It is another spectacular weather day here in KY as we await the next weather system. We've seen good times of sunshine and warmth (60s), but also strong breezes. Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet, but Friday will be the day to watch. We will start the final work week day with sun and calm, but by midday clouds will increase prepping us for rain arrive post lunch time. Temperatures will stay above freezing until late afternoon, and that is when the transition over to snow is likely to take effect. At this time, it is not looking like a big system and southern KY will mostly see rain. Areas along and north of I-64 plus eastern KY are more apt to see snow accumulations up to a couple of inches. All precipitation will wrap up late Friday night and by Saturday we are dry and sunny again, but it will be very cold. Saturday won't make it out of the 30s, but Sunday is a touch warmer....back to the 40s. Next week we return to the 50s and 60s.