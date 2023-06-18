Big weather changes this week

After a long stretch of dry weather leading us into drought, we have some big changes coming in quickly this week. These changes are from a low pressure that is rolling into Kentucky tonight. Showers have already been falling south and overnight into Monday we'll see more widespread showers and thunderstorm activity. Our chances for severe thunderstorms are very low, but rain may be very heavy at times. You'll want the umbrella around for most of the day Monday. Some thunder will be more likely in the afternoon/evening hours.

Tuesday is very similar with scattered showers and thunderstorms as the low pressure lingers. This is good because we do need the rain, but it will make for doing outdoor activities tough. Rain chances will be daily this week with the action dwindling a bit midweek before ramping back up again late week and next weekend. Totals will likely be around half an inch in eastern KY, but more like the 1 to 2" range for areas around and west of I-75. The temperature trend, therefore, will drop off to the upper 70s for much of the week. We may see a spike in warmth by Friday.