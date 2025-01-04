Big winter storm approaching

We are still on pace to see a major winter storm blowing through the Commonwealth starting Sunday morning. Timing looks to be 8-9 am when it begins to move into central KY. It will start as some pretty heavy snow before switching over to a wintry mix, complete with more snow, sleet and freezing rain. There might be a small break in the action, especially in southern KY, before another round of rain and freezing rain moves through in the evening.

Not only do we have to contend with a lot of moisture falling from the sky and accumulating on the ground and roads, we will also deal with around freezing temperatures and some wind. Travel will certainly be dangerous, if not impossible throughout Sunday and into Monday.

Snow accumulations will vary from north to south, with northern and central KY seeing several inches, while south sees less. Ice accumulations will also vary. At this point, it looks to be central KY who sees the bulk of the ice and it looks to range between half and three quarters of an inch. Even half an inch of ice will be hazardous to the state. Power outages are expected as well as very dangerous travel. If you do not have to travel, don't.

The Winter Storm Warning and Advisory will go into effect at 4 am Sunday. The Warning will expire Monday evening while the Advisory won't expire until Tuesday morning. The Arctic air will then follow the storm and stay put for several days. Stay weather aware!