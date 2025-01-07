Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Bitter cold moves in for the week

Temperatures 20 degrees below normal
Tracking the cold
Stormtracker
Tracking the cold
High temperature trend
Snow chance
Posted

The bitter cold has moved into Central Kentucky and it's sticking around all week long. Temperatures will only reach the low/mid 20s throughout the week. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the single digits, with negative temperatures possible late this week. This means that the snow/ice that we do have on our roads and sidewalks will be sticking around throughout the week, so continue to stay cautious on the roads. We will stay dry for a few more days, but Friday into Saturday, more snow will be possible. It won't be as heavy as it was during our winter storm, but a few inches of accumulation will be possible.

Stay safe and warm!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18