Bitter cold moves in for the week

The bitter cold has moved into Central Kentucky and it's sticking around all week long. Temperatures will only reach the low/mid 20s throughout the week. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the single digits, with negative temperatures possible late this week. This means that the snow/ice that we do have on our roads and sidewalks will be sticking around throughout the week, so continue to stay cautious on the roads. We will stay dry for a few more days, but Friday into Saturday, more snow will be possible. It won't be as heavy as it was during our winter storm, but a few inches of accumulation will be possible.

Stay safe and warm!