Bitter cold takes control this weekend

Happy Freezing Saturday! A wind chill advisory is in effect until Sunday morning with temperatures in the single digits Saturday morning, feeling like we are in the negatives. This could be dangerous for those who are outside so be sure to limit your time outdoors today and Sunday. Thanks to an arctic blast of cold air, we stay chilly through the weekend. We do stay dry and may even enjoy a bit of sunshine at times, but that will do little to warm us up.

By the start of next week, much warmer weather pushes in. We could see highs in the 40s and even 50s for the majority of next week. More rain is possible this week as well.

Stay warm this weekend!