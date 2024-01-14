Bitterly cold Sunday

It is a frigid start to your Sunday so be sure to bundle up as you head out the door! Temperatures are beginning in the teens for many, but we will not make it out of the single digits for wind chills all day. After the quick, light hit of snow overnight, we are already drying out and we have some sun on the way today which will help only slightly. Winds will stay up around 25 mph again.

The next large weather-maker will arrive late in the evening and becoming a bit stronger in the night. This round has the potential to bring KY more in the way of accumulation with southern KY looking to pick up the most. As of now, we are expecting very light totals for northern KY, 1 to 2 inches for Lexington and much of central KY, and 2 to 4 inches of snow for southern KY. Southern KY will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight to noon Tuesday. We'll stay bitterly cold through the whole stretch of next week with one day pushing above 32 degrees and that is Thursday. Next weekend looks frigid again.