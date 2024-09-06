Blast of fall coming our way

Our work week has wrapped on a hot note with high temperatures reaching 91 degrees in Lexington today, but that's all about to change. The cold front that is bringing us some rain to central KY will continue pushing on through and rain will wrap up late tonight. The rain will not amount to much, but what is coming in behind the front will be much more noticeable. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s overnight making for a cool start to Saturday, but we'll warm to the low 70s later in the day. It will be perfect football weather!

Sunday will still be fully sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Eventually, we hit the upper 70s by Monday and thermometers will be on their way up and up from there. Nearly the entire work week will stay dry except for later in the week and toward next weekend.