Bone-chilling to start the week

As we wrap up our cold weekend, we head into a brand new work week with the same frigid air. Monday and Tuesday mornings could both hold wind chills in the single digits, even dipping to the negatives possibly. Both afternoons, though, will be nicer with some sun and highs in the 20s, but will feel like the teens. Mind the wind Monday as gusts could reach 32-35 mph. Once we get to mid week we finally warm to above freezing and we'll see a small chance for a rain shower or snow shower Wednesday night. Things will stay quiet and milder through late week, but another trough system is looking likely for next weekend. Snow chances are increasing and we will keep an eye on this as we get closer.