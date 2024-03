Happy Sunday! The sunshine returns today but so do some cooler temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 40s this afternoon with breezy conditions. Winds from the northwest will pick up to around 15-20 mph later today. Monday will start of chilly in the upper 20s/low 30s, but highs will reach the upper 50s with warmer temperatures moving in throughout the week, climbing to the 60s and possibly 70s! Rain and storm chances return Friday.

Have a great day!