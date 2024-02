Happy Sunday! We start off nice and chilly but warm up to the upper 50s/low 60s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny with a slight chance for some light showers late in the day. Winds will pick up today, pushing in from the south at around 15-20 mph. The start of the week is even warmer with highs reaching the upper 60s/low 70s! With the warmer temperatures brings in some storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!