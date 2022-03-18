Brief cool spell before spring's arrival

This time last week we were prepping for a mid March snow system and this week has been about as 180 turn as you can get. Temperatures have felt decent today despite the lack of sunshine....many have landed in the 60s, but it feels quite different than yesterday's high of 73! As we move into the evening, we are tracking a low pressure that will threaten to bring us a few more showers, but these will likely be hit and miss. Rain totals look to stay on the low side too, so not much hope for washing the salt away just yet. A thunderstorm is possible late evening into the overnight, but the greatest chance for a stronger thunderstorm is closer to the Louisville area.

Saturday doesn't look like a good day either as many clouds will hang tough and low and temperatures will struggle to get to 50 degrees. It will be a raw feeling day with a few light leftover rain showers around. Sunday will be better as we see the sunshine return and highs push back up toward 60 degrees. Spring officially arrives at 11:33 am on Sunday and we get back to a more spring weather pattern next week with high temperatures in the 60s and more rounds of rain and thunderstorms.