Brief early week cool-down

After our beautiful Saturday, today has been less than great with clouds, showers, wind and cooler air. This weather post cold front won't last long though. Monday will begin chilly as overnight lows drop to the low 40s. Frost is not expected tonight/tomorrow morning. Clouds will be around for part of the day tomorrow, but afternoon sunshine will also make an appearance helping temperatures reach the 50s. This brief cool-down does not last long as by Tuesday we'll be reaching into the mid 60s again. And we go beyond that by mid week. The warmest day of this week looks to be Thursday with highs into the low 80s! That will put us around 13 degrees warmer than normal for this time of April. Most of the work week looks dry again, too, making for another terrific stretch of spring weather. Our next best chance for rain and thunderstorms will roll in on Friday and possibly a few showers leftover for Saturday. Another cool-down follows that front, as well.