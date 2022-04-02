Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Brighter skies for Sunday

Sunshine returns with a bump in warmth
275910648_277342091256385_4542020139103080279_n.jpg
wlex
275910648_277342091256385_4542020139103080279_n.jpg
275910914_2103121836513928_4673984513181610674_n.jpg
Posted at 4:57 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 16:57:15-04

Thus far our weekend has been quiet and uneventful weather wise, but we started on a cold note with frost around. Tonight, the frost threat is lower, but some can't be ruled out in low-lying areas. Overnight lows will dip to the mid 30s. Sunday brings a bit more sun than we've seen today so it will be the best of the two weekend days and nice enough to enjoy some time outdoors. We'll still fight off a cool northwest breeze, but remain dry. Warmer air comes in early next week as we hit the low 60s Monday.

As we begin to warm up some, rain and thunderstorms make a comeback. The wettest of days will likely be Tuesday and Wednesday with a low pressure sending us the potential for some moderate rain showers those two days. Scattered showers will help us finish up the work week as temperatures dip back into the low 50s as Keeneland kicks off its spring meet. The weekend forecast looks a little bit better as we move back into the 50s, but remain cooler than normal for this part of April. More showers and cool spells can be expected all month long.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Prime time is all the time!

Download the App!