Brighter skies for Sunday

Thus far our weekend has been quiet and uneventful weather wise, but we started on a cold note with frost around. Tonight, the frost threat is lower, but some can't be ruled out in low-lying areas. Overnight lows will dip to the mid 30s. Sunday brings a bit more sun than we've seen today so it will be the best of the two weekend days and nice enough to enjoy some time outdoors. We'll still fight off a cool northwest breeze, but remain dry. Warmer air comes in early next week as we hit the low 60s Monday.

As we begin to warm up some, rain and thunderstorms make a comeback. The wettest of days will likely be Tuesday and Wednesday with a low pressure sending us the potential for some moderate rain showers those two days. Scattered showers will help us finish up the work week as temperatures dip back into the low 50s as Keeneland kicks off its spring meet. The weekend forecast looks a little bit better as we move back into the 50s, but remain cooler than normal for this part of April. More showers and cool spells can be expected all month long.