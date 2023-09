Happy Sunday! The clear but hot weather persists for the long weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s/low 90s for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and clear skies through Labor Day. Monday will be just as warm and the heat wave continues through the middle of the work week. We stay mostly dry as well with a few rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday, but the best chance for some rain and storms will be Thursday.

Have a great day and stay cool!