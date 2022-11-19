Bundle Up This Weekend

Happy Saturday! Early morning temperatures ranged between the upper teens and low 20s, and this afternoon we will only warm up to the upper 30s. It will be a sunny but breezy day with wind chills staying in the mid 20s. Make sure you are nice and bundled up throughout the weekend as we will be even colder on Sunday!

Cold air moves out of Kentucky heading into the beginning of the week. We will slowly warm up to the mid 40s and then the mid 50s by Thanksgiving. We could see a bit of rain and more flurries by the end of the week.

Stay warm and have a great day!

