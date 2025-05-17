Calm and quiet for the weekend

Devastating storms moved through the state last night, multiple tornado warnings impacted southern Kentucky into the late night hours. Damage and storm reports are still be recorded. As we wake up this morning, we have clear skies and quiet conditions. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s both today and Sunday. More rain and storm chances are possible on Monday.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.