Calm but cold for beginning of week

Happy Monday! It is the week before Christmas and we have some big changes heading our way! The beginning and into the middle of the week, we will actually warm up a bit to the low to mid 40s, but following behind is an Artic blast of cold air. We will stay mostly dry throughout the beginning of the week until Thursday when the low pressure moves in, bringing with it some rain. As that cold air settles in on Friday, expect temperatures below 20! It is going to be bitterly cold for our Christmas weekend, and while we do have some precipitation chances on Friday, it may be a mix of rain and maybe even some snow. As we get closer, we will have a better idea of whether we will see mostly rain or maybe a light white Christmas. We will continue to update you throughout the week.

Have a great day!