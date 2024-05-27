Calm Memorial Day afternoon after storms

A much calmer afternoon is on the way for your Memorial Day afternoon. After intense severe weather yesterday and overnight, storm damage is being reported all around the state. There have been a few confirmed tornadoes in the western part of the state with more surveys of storm damage anticipated for later today. After a few lingering showers throughout the morning, drier conditions and a bit of sunshine are expected this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s and cooler temperatures will move in for the rest of your week. Highs will remain the low/mid 80s with mostly sunny skies through Friday.

Have a great day!