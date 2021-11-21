Calm, quiet start to the holiday week

What a yucky, wet and cold day here in the Commonwealth today as a cold front has brought the rain. Many locations are still seeing a few showers this evening, but all will dry out overnight. Rain totals have come in closer to one inch for many in central KY and more like a few tenths of an inch in southeastern KY. We could still pick up a few more light showers through late evening and early night, but eventually we will see the rain end and clouds clear out making for a much more pleasant day Monday.

We will welcome the sunshine back, but we'll also have to face a strong northerly air mass from Canada that will keep our temperatures in the 30s all day tomorrow and part of Tuesday too. Early Tuesday morning lows will drop all the way to around 20 degrees! At least we will be fully dry for the first half of our week. It's not until Wednesday that we press back up toward normal high temperatures (mid 50s) with continued sun. By Thanksgiving, another cold front will sweep through and that will send us a few more rain showers and temperatures around 50 degrees or cooler. That will fee seasonable for the holiday, though. After that, we will see another decent cool, dry stretch of weather.