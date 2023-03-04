Calm Saturday after the Storms

Watch Now
Posted at 8:58 AM, Mar 04, 2023
Happy Saturday! A completely different story throughout the Bluegrass this morning after extremely powerful gusty winds blew through yesterday afternoon/evening. We saw wind gusts ranging from 70-80 mph! Today, we will be much calmer with sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will climb to the mid/upper 50s today and we will be even warmer on Sunday. We will see the warming trend through Monday with highs in the low 70s, but we have another cold front moving in on Tuesday, which will keep us in the low 50s throughout the rest of the week with on and off rain chances.

Have a great weekend!

