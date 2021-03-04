Calm Weather Persists

We continue to keep an eye on the KY River where flooding is still ongoing. A few locks like Camp Nelson are still rising a bit but should crest today. Also, Franklin county should crest today. The sunny stretch we have been having is helping the water to recede some, but there has just been too much water with no where to go. So we still have Flood Warnings in place for a good part of the state all along the Kentucky River and even Ohio River north.

As we look to the forecast, we have more nice weather in store and a good weekend coming up with slightly cooler temperatures than what we saw yesterday. The weak, dry cold front passed late yesterday sending us a few clouds and cooler temperatures, but no rain, thankfully. Those clouds may hang around this morning, but we have more sunshine in store today through the weekend. This much needed dry stretch will push us into next week. The next chance for rain doesn't come in until Wednesday, and even then it may just be a few showers. Temperatures next week will steadily rise into the low to mid 60s making for a spring-like feel for sure.