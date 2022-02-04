Calm weekend with sun

Now that the winter storm is over, we have seen flurries around this afternoon, but most are dry again. The arctic blast will settle in, though, and keep our temperatures well below freezing. Lows overnight will drop to low teens and single digits just north of us. Wind chills will likely reach the low single digits. Be sure to care for pets if they stay outside.

The weekend ahead at least will give us a break from the precipitation. Saturday will be fully dry with clouds to start, then increasing sunshine for the afternoon. Though we see sun, afternoon highs will only top out in mid 20s. The sun will help with melting on dark surfaces like roads and roofs. Sunday looks much better as we climb into the upper 30s for highs along with full sunshine. We are even in for a nice, dry stretch coming next week with temperatures getting back into the mid 40s toward the second half.